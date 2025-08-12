A fire broke out near a vehicle close to the Ayia Napa church in Kantou at around 11pm last night, burning approximately five hectares of wild vegetation, dry grasses and pine trees.

“The causes of the fire will be investigated today in collaboration with the police with the serious possibility at first glance that [the] fire started in the vehicle and spread to the countryside”, fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis said in a post on X in the morning.

Five fire engines were used to extinguish the fires in cooperation with the forestry department, the game and fauna Services, and the British Bases. Firefighting forces remained in the area until morning, when water was dropped from the air by two aircrafts.

In the early hours of Tuesday, another fire broke out in the Tala community in the Paphos area, burning approximately three hectares of land. According to the fire department, the fire has since been under control with firefighting forces remaining on the scene to prevent a possible resurgence of the fire.