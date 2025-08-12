Residents and local authorities said on Tuesday they are making efforts to adapt to their new reality after a wildfire swept through villages in mountainous Limassol last month.

With the recording of damage now complete and compensation being paid out to homeowners, farmers and businesspeople, residents are seeking to return to normality, restoring the water supply, which had been patched up urgently to meet immediate needs.

Souni-Zanatzia, the worst hit community, remains in a dire situation. Community president Nikos Vikis told the Cyprus News Agency that over 90 homes were affected.

Residents whose homes were not reduced to rubble in the fire are slowly returning to the village and efforts are being made to clear the fields of ash, burned trees and other items.

Vikis said the water and electricity supply had been restored, however the water supply needed to be reconstructed. He explained that pipes had been laid on the surface as an emergency solution and works to rebuild the system would begin next month.

Villages with agrotourism developments had also been hit hard, as mass cancellations were made during the peak season for accommodation, restaurant and entertainment bookings.

Community leaders of Lofou and Vouni, Yiannis Neofytou and Mattheos Protopapas respectively, spoke of cancellations at hotels that had not been affected.

They both said water and electricity had been reconnected and compensation had been paid out, which meant people could slowly start rebuilding their lives.

He added that the church of St John the Russian in Vouni would be rebuilt through a private initiative.

The community leader of Malia – where the fire started – Marilena Athini said residents whose homes had not been destroyed in the blaze had returned to the village and mid-August events were still on.

Community leaders said that beyond water, electricity and compensation, the authorities needed to monitor erosion during the first autumn rain as result of the fire.

All local authority leaders said it was important to support the victims of the fire and called on the public to prioritise visiting the region during the August holiday to support the locals who were organising events around the August 15 religious feast.

The Limassol wildfire started on July 23 and raged for three days, killing two elderly people and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

According to the latest official figures, the fire burned an area of 124 square kilometres.