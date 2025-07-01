The Larnaca permanent criminal court has sentenced a 46-year-old man to eight years in prison after he was found guilty on six charges of sexually abusing a child.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the court proceedings were held behind closed doors to protect the minor.

The man sexually abused the girl, who was 13 years old at the time, on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2022. The minor’s testimony before the court was deemed credible.

In contrast, the court found the 46-year-old man’s testimony, in which he denied the accusations, to be unreliable.