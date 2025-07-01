The UK is ready to support the efforts of UN envoy for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin towards a solution of the Cyprus problem, a Foreign Office spokesman said after Tuesday’s meeting in London between Holguin and British Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty.

The spokesman said Holguin’s appointment as the UN chief’s personal envoy offers an opportunity to move forward, which the UK calls on all sides to take advantage of.

The Foreign Office welcomed the UN secretary-general’s ongoing efforts to get the process moving, including the expanded meeting held for the first time in four years.

According to sources, Holguin and Doughty discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and preparations for the expanded meeting later in the month in New York.

On Wednesday, Holguin will be in Brussels to meet EU envoy Johannes Hahn.

On Monday, President Nikos Christodoulides said the expanded conference on the Cyprus problem will take place in New York during the second fortnight of July.

The National Council will convene on Thursday, during which the political parties will be informed on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.

The planned conference is expected to bring together key stakeholders with a view to advancing talks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July following a similar meeting in Geneva on March 17 and 18.