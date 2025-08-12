The long-awaited restoration of the historic warehouses in Kato Pyrgos is set to begin in September after the government approved a €1.3 million funding request, community leader Nicos Kleanthous said on Tuesday.

Kleanthous told the Cyprus News Agency that Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou informed him on Monday that the project had been given the green light.

The restoration and refurbishment will breathe new life into the two old warehouse buildings, with plans to convert them into a cultural centre for hosting various events, as well as a café-restaurant to serve residents and visitors.

Kleanthous expressed his gratitude to the Nicosia district officer for initiating the procedures, and to the interior minister and the government for approving and allocating the necessary funds.

He said the project will not only preserve the area’s heritage but also create a “true landmark” for the community.