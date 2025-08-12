A seven-day remand order was issued against a 29-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at a bakery in Ayia Napa earlier this week by Famagusta district court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 1.15am on Monday when a man entered the bakery and stole various goods.

A 37-year-old employee followed him outside in an attempt to stop the theft, but the suspect, already seated in a waiting car, allegedly brandished a pistol prompting her to retreat for safety.

Following investigations, police obtained a court warrant and arrested the man on Monday night.