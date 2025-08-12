Cyprus welcomes the United States’ efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia with the aim of bringing the war in Ukraine to an end, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he said Cyprus “remains firm in its support for Ukraine, as Cyprus has been experiencing the occupation of a large part of its territories for 51 years following the illegal Turkish invasion”.

“Cyprus welcomes the US’ mediation efforts towards achieving sustainable peace, in accordance with international law and the will of Ukraine,” he said.

Letymbiotis’ comments come after 26 of the European Union’s member states – all excluding Hungary – released a joint statement on Tuesday morning outlining their position on the war.

The joint statement reads that the 26 countries’ leaders “welcome the efforts of [US President Donald] Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine”.

“A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and that international borders must not be changed by force,” it adds.

“The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.”

It then added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has wider implications for European and international security”, and that the 26 “share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests”.

“The European Union, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defence. It will also continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation,” the statement says.

It adds that pursuant to any solution, Ukraine must be “capable of defending itself”, and that with this in mind, the EU and its member states “are ready to further contribute to security guarantees based on their respective competences and capabilities”.

“The European Union underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” it says.

Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine, with Trump describing the date as a “feel-out meeting.

“Russia’s occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We’re going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine,” he said at a press conference.

He added that he will update European leaders if Putin proposes a “fair deal”, and said that he would also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy first, “out of respect”.

“I’ll call him first… I’ll call him after, and I may say, ‘lots of luck, keep fighting,’ or I may say, ‘we can make a deal’,” he said.