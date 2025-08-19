A 73-year-old Greek Cypriot who went missing in the Thalassaki area of Limassol on Tuesday has been found dead, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said on late Tuesday evening.

According to the JRCC, the elderly man was reported missing at around 8:40pm after he was last seen swimming near Olympion beach. A search operation was immediately launched by the port and maritime police.

At approximately 9:15pm, members of the JRCC pulled him out of the water unconscious.

He was then transferred to an awaiting ambulance and taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.