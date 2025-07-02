The department of taxation’s online systems are set for a temporary shutdown in the coming days as part of a planned technology upgrade.

In an official statement, officials confirmed that two key platforms will be affected. Tax For All (TFA), the main online tax management system, will be offline from Saturday, July 5, until Sunday, July 20. Meanwhile, the tax portal, used for various online services, will be unavailable from July 5 to 6. During these periods, taxpayers will not be able to access either system or use services linked to them. That means no online submissions, updates, or payments can be processed through these platforms until services resume.

The tax department said the upgrade aims to improve security, reliability, and speed for users. Officials apologised for any inconvenience, urging people to plan accordingly. In a move to ease pressure on businesses and individuals, the department has extended several key deadlines. The submission of VAT Returns and payment of VAT due for the period ending May 31 has been pushed back to July 29. The same extension applies to the VAT summary schedule (VIES) for the month of June.

Tax experts say the upgrade is crucial. Cyprus has been modernising its digital tax systems to reduce paperwork and boost efficiency. However, some businesses may still face disruption if they leave filings or payments until the last minute. Accountants are advising clients to download any necessary documents or information before the shutdown begins.

While upgrades are often routine, this one is notable for its length. A two-week pause for the TFA system is relatively long and could cause delays if the work overruns.