The United Nations’ efforts to revive stalled talks on Cyprus have gathered pace, with the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy holding a string of high-level meetings across Europe.

Maria Angela Holguin, who was appointed earlier this year to explore chances of fresh negotiations, has been in London and Brussels this week, seeking wider international support for a potential multilateral conference.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Nicosia, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis described Holguin’s meetings as “important”. He stressed that her contacts were crucial to prepare the ground for further steps. On Tuesday, Holguin met the UK’s Europe Minister, Stephen Doughty, who represents Britain at Cyprus-related multilateral gatherings. Doughty is expected to attend any upcoming conference on the Cyprus issue, underlining Britain’s historic involvement as a guarantor power.

Holguin is now in Brussels for talks with senior European Union figures, including the EU’s special representative for Cyprus, Johannes Hahn, and the president of the European council, Antonio Costa. According to Cyprus News Agency sources, she may travel on to Paris after her meetings in Brussels.

The diplomatic flurry comes as speculation grows over the date of a new conference. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has publicly stated that the next expanded conference could take place on July 16 and 17.

However, Letymbiotis said there is still no official United Nations invitation confirming those dates.

“As we have said many times in recent days, we respect the procedures of the United Nations,” he said. He added that “immediately after the second half of July, the convening of the multilateral conference will be finalised,” urging patience until formal UN announcements are made.