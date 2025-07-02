By Panagiota Steliou

I still remember a lecture I attended during my university years abroad that left a lasting impression on me – it was around seven years ago when I first came across the term “modern slavery” in fast fashion.

This perfectly describes the dark reality behind clothing brands like Shein.

Yet, despite the growing awareness globally, in Cyprus, there remains a surprising amount of ignorance about this topic. Sure, Shein’s clothes are incredibly cheap – but that leads to the question we need to ask ourselves: How can the prices be so low? The answer lies in a harsh truth that many prefer to ignore.

The production process of fast fashion brands often involves exploitative labour practices. Workers, in this case from China, are paid wages so low that they hardly make a living, sometimes working in unsafe conditions for excessively long hours. This exploitation is a clear example of modern slavery, where human rights are ignored in favour of maximising profits.

If the workers were paid fairly, or if factories complied with ethical labour standards, the prices simply could not be as cheap as they are. If you are skeptical about this, I encourage you to visit the Anti-Slavery International website, which highlights just how shockingly low Shein’s workers are paid.

Another disturbing aspect of these low-cost clothes is the use of harmful chemical substances in their production. Prolonged exposure to these chemicals has been linked to severe health issues, including an increased risk of cancer. So, while the price tags are low, the long-term consequences for workers – and sometimes even consumers – can be devastating.

It was only last year when Test Achats (Belgian non-profit organisation focusing on consumer protection) discovered harmful substances in children’s clothes from Shein. I am convinced that not much has changed since then.

Though the environmental impact issue is not new, it remains critically important – fast fashion, including Shein’s business model, is notoriously unsustainable. The industry rapidly produces massive amounts of clothing that are worn only a few times before being discarded, contributing significantly to environmental degradation.

The use of non-biodegradable materials, excessive water consumption and pollution from textile factories all wreak havoc on ecosystems worldwide. We can re-evaluate our choices. It is very easy to be tempted by low prices and trendy designs, but the true cost of Shein’s clothes goes far beyond the price tag. Behind every cheap elegant dress or glamorous top lies a complex network of exploitation and environmental damage.

In Cyprus, this ignorance about the darker side of fast fashion needs to be addressed urgently. Educating ourselves and others about the real cost of fast fashion can inspire more conscious consumer choices. Supporting ethical brands, buying second-hand, and investing in quality over quantity are ways to reduce demand for exploitative production.

Ultimately, brands that treat their employees fairly and respect the environment deserve at least a moment of consideration. And in the end, the question is clear: Are we willing to pay a little more to protect human rights and the planet? Because cheap fashion comes at a much higher cost than we often realise.