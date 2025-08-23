Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency service provider Amdax plans to launch a bitcoin treasury company called AMBTS (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy) on the Dutch stock exchange, Amdax said this week.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

Amdax’s plans highlight the growing appeal of bitcoin, which has hit record highs this month.

KEY QUOTE:

“With now over 10 per cent of bitcoin supply held by corporations, governments and institutions, we think the time is right to establish a bitcoin treasury company with the aim to obtain a listing on Euronext Amsterdam, as one of the leading exchanges in Europe,” said Amdax CEO Lucas Wensing.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Bitcoin has risen nearly 32 per cent so far in 2025, reaching record highs, on the back of regulatory victories for the sector following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Trump has called himself the “crypto president” and his family has made a series of forays into the sector over the past year.

Amdax and AMBTS plan to raise capital from a number of private investors in an initial financing round, and the long-term ambition of AMBTS is to own at minimum 1 per cent of all bitcoin over time.