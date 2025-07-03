Two cases against bishop of Tamasos Isaias have been formally registered with the Nicosia district court, nearly two weeks after the Law Office submitted them to the judiciary.

A trial has been set for September 17, according to Reporter.

The charges stem from complaints made by monks who were deposed from the monastery of Saint Avakoum. They allege bishop Isaias installed cameras without their knowledge, which were said to have recorded confessions of believers.

The commissioner for personal data protection Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou had earlier indicated that such acts could amount to criminal offences.

Financial allegations relate to suspected irregularities involving church funds. Police investigations reportedly focused on various transactions in Isaias’ bank accounts. While most movements were explained to the satisfaction of the Law Office, a sum of €32,000 remained in question, prompting the decision to proceed with prosecution.

Authorities have not yet served formal indictments to the bishop’s legal team. Police sources said this is expected soon, allowing the defence to prepare its case ahead of the autumn trial.

Bishop Isaias, who has not received any written charges, has maintained his innocence. In a public statement, he said he is ready to face “any difficulty” resulting from his commitment to transparency and the fight against “unhealthy behaviour” within the metropolis.

He stressed that his actions were guided by the Church’s Charter, ecclesiastical law and the protection of his flock.

“To restore the truth, answers have been given to everything I was asked by the investigating authorities. I am certain that the whole truth will soon be revealed again,” he said.

Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios has weighed in on the matter, affirming that the presumption of innocence applies. He has made clear that the Holy Synod will refrain from any decisions regarding Isaias’ position until the judicial process concludes.

These developments come against the backdrop of previous turmoil at Avakoum monastery, which has been embroiled in scandal for months, including separate cases involving monks accused of embezzlement and inappropriate conduct.