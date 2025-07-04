A car was completely destroyed in a fire during the early hours of Friday in central Nicosia, sparking a police investigation into what caused the blaze.

Police said the incident happened at around 2.30am in the Ayioi Omologites area. The vehicle, owned by a 41-year-old man, was parked on the street when flames suddenly broke out.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to put out the blaze. Despite their efforts, the car was burned beyond repair.

Officers have secured the area to carry out examinations, hoping to determine how the fire started.

The Nicosia criminal investigation department is handling the case. So far, police have not ruled out any possibilities, including foul play or accidental causes.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.