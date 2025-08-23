Live jazz in the planetarium? That is what is happening at the Cyprus Planetarium this August, just before the month ends. A soulful jazz night at the Dome awaits guests on August 30 for a unique Saturday night, sipping wine and listening to live jazz tunes. Best of all? It’s under the summer night sky, hosted by the people who know it best.

The evening promises an atmosphere as rare as it is memorable. Guests will be welcomed at 8pm, before the first set begins at 8.30pm, unfolding into a carefully curated flow of music, wine and gourmet bites until midnight.

The stage belongs to a live jazz ensemble featuring Christos Gerolatsitis on piano, Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Marios Spyrou on drums, Kyriakos Kesta on bass and the soulful vocals of Ronja Burve. Together, they will fill the dome with charming jazz harmonies.

“Surrounded by stars and immersed in sound,” say organisers, “this exclusive event is crafted for lovers of rhythm, refinement and celestial ambience.”

No less exquisite is the wine selection, presented by Mystes Winery. Guests will savour three expressive labels: the oak-aged Chardonnay 2024 with notes of citrus and vanilla; the fruity yet refined Rosé Syrah 2022; and the bold Maratheftiko 2018, layered with black cherry, plum and soft oak. Each pour is paired with artisanal gourmet nibbles, designed to complement the tempo of the evening.

With tickets priced at €45 early bird and €55 standard, this limited-seat experience combines music, gastronomy and astronomy in one unforgettable night.

Jazz in Orbit

Live music and wine by Mystes Winery. August 30. Cyprus Planetarium, Episkopio. 8pm. €45-55. Booking is essential. www.thecyprusplanetarium.com