Drivers travelling towards Nicosia on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway were urged to stay alert on Friday after two cows escaped onto the busy road, prompting police intervention.

The incident happened near the Mosfiloti area when the driver of a lorry transporting the animals lost control of his vehicle. The lorry veered off the road and overturned, allowing the cows to break free and wander along the motorway.

Police confirmed that the lorry driver was unharmed in the crash. However, the loose animals posed a serious hazard to passing traffic.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation and ensure motorists’ safety. Police advised drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances from other vehicles, and strictly follow officers’ instructions.

While no injuries have been reported, authorities warned that the cows remain on the move. Efforts are under way to safely remove the animals and clear the motorway for normal traffic flow.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution until the animals are secured and the road fully reopens.