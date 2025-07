The UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin will arrive on the island on Sunday as part of ongoing preparations for the expanded conference on the Cyprus problem which will be held in New York on July 16 and 17.

Holguin is set to meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday at 11am.

A meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has yet to be arranged.