A seasonal low-pressure system is currently affecting the region, setting the stage for a sharp rise in temperatures from Sunday as a hot air mass moves in.

Friday’s weather remains mostly clear across Cyprus, with some localised cloud forming over the mountains in the afternoon. Winds will be mainly from the north to northeast, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, occasionally reaching strong levels of 4 to 5 Beaufort. By late afternoon, winds are expected to shift to southwesterly to northwesterly, staying light to moderate.

The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will peak at 36C inland, 34C along the coast, and 27C in the higher mountains.

On Friday night, skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will vary from northwest to northeast, staying mostly light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Overnight temperatures will drop to around 24C inland and in coastal areas, and 17C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, the weather will continue to be mostly clear through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, meteorologists warn that temperatures will rise noticeably each day, climbing above the seasonal average by the start of next week.

Forecasters say the incoming warm air mass is expected to bring heatwave conditions to the island, with a potential impact on vulnerable groups and outdoor activities. Authorities may issue heat alerts if the trend continues into the week.

The public is advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take extra care in mountainous or coastal outings, especially as temperatures rise.