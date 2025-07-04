An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack that left a teenage tourist critically injured in Ayia Napa.

Police confirmed on Friday that the suspect was taken into custody under a court warrant on Thursday night. The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation into an assault and serious bodily harm.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, between 2.00am and 2.30am, in the Famagusta district. A 17-year-old tourist was reportedly attacked by several people and suffered injuries to his face.

The teenager was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in a stable but critical condition. Doctors continue to monitor his health closely.

The Famagusta criminal investigation department is leading the probe. Officers are examining evidence and gathering testimonies to identify any other individuals involved.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The motive behind the assault remains unclear at this stage, and authorities have not released details about how the violence began.