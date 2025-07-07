Balza returns with a fresh, creative approach that fuses gastronomy, refined cocktail craftsmanship and an immersive spatial experience, offering an urban escape overlooking Eleftheria Square.

At the heart of this season’s offering is renowned, award-winning chef Angelos Bakopoulos, who has curated a new menu inspired by global flavours, infused with a Mediterranean spirit. The concept is brought to life by Balza’s lead chef, Xenophon Stavropoulos, a key member of Bakopoulos’ culinary team.

Balza’s cuisine sees elements from Japan, the Middle East and North Africa engage in a dynamic dialogue with Greek and Cypriot gastronomy. Here, olive oil meets ponzu, umami notes are balanced with Mediterranean aromas, and every dish tells a story of cultural connection.

New menu highlights:

Tart of seasonal wild mushrooms, porcini cream, fresh truffle and parmesan

Red fish, bourdetto sauce, roasted potato mille-feuille

Braised lamb, aubergine purée, onion cream, jus, asparagus

Yuvalakia-style stuffed calamari with “tzela” bread

The signature raw platter featuring prime cuts of fish and meat

The experience is further elevated by a carefully curated cocktail list by Vakis Stavris, featuring creations that transcend the ordinary. Ingredients such as matcha, spices, ponzu and other fruits blend with premium international spirits to create cocktails with depth, harmony and character.

Unmissable cocktail highlights include:

“365 – If You Know You Know” with vodka, St Germain, apricot and Bellini foam

“Spanish Riviera” with gin, blue curaçao and prosecco foam

“Hana O Midori” with rum, matcha, lychee and velvet passion fruit – refreshing and exotic

“Spicy Frida” with tequila, strawberry and jalapeño.

Music and sweeping views of the capital’s skyline complete the scene. Balza remains the meeting point for those in search of flavours with substance, atmosphere with personality and a summer truly worth remembering.

Balza 2025 – This is the summer of your life.

General information:

Hadjisavva Building, corner of Evagorou Avenue & Omiros Street, Nicosia (2 Evagorou, seventh floor)

Tel: 22-253232

Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday & Sunday: 6pm-1am

Friday – Saturday: 6pm–1.30am

Social media: