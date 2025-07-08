Cyprus is facing very high temperatures, with the mercury reaching 40C inland on Tuesday as a heatwave continues across the island.

The forestry department has announced that the risk of forest fires tomorrow, Tuesday, will remain at “red alert” level. The hot weather is caused by seasonal low pressure and warm air masses over the region.

Tuesday’s weather will stay mostly clear. Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, starting light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, becoming moderate to strong at 4 to 5, and sometimes reaching very strong levels of 6 offshore. The sea will be slightly rough to choppy.

Temperatures will climb to 40C inland, 32C on the west coast, around 36C on the rest of the coast, and 31C in higher mountain areas. Tuesday evening will remain mainly clear, though some low clouds could appear by morning in certain areas. Winds will drop to light levels, and temperatures will fall to around 23C inland and on the coast, and 20C in the higher mountains. The sea will be a little rough.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the weather is expected to stay mostly clear. Temperatures will remain at similar levels, which are higher than the average for this time of year.

Officials are urging the public to avoid any actions that could cause a fire, such as lighting fires outdoors, using machinery that creates sparks, or burning dry vegetation. Anyone who notices smoke or fire is asked to call 1407 for the forestry department or 112 for the fire service straight away.