The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) launched its new, innovative and pioneering rewards programme, “Joey Extras”, on July 1, 2025.

Specifically designed to offer unique benefits to “Joeyers” (children aged 9–17) and their parents or guardians, Joey Extras is activated automatically upon registration with the Joey app and issuance of a Joey card.

Joey Extras delivers real value to Bank of Cyprus customers with discounts, gifts and offers across three main categories:

Food and drinks

10-per cent discount at Zorbas bakeries and Coffee Berry until December 31, 2025 (maximum discount of €30 per parent or guardian).

One-year free subscription to Foody Pro for each Joeyer via a promo code. The code will be shared with the parent through the BoC Mobile app within the first 15 days of each month, provided that at least three purchases have been made using the Joey card.

10-per cent discount at TGI Fridays, Yogartist Frozen Yogurt and Hard Rock Ayia Napa (no restrictions) until December 31, 2025.

20-per cent discount at Caffe Nero until December 31, 2025 (maximum discount of €20 per parent or guardian).

Discounts from the above merchants are applied automatically at the till when using the Joey card.

Online gaming

20-per cent cashback on online purchases made with the Joey card at merchants such as Microsoft Xbox, PlayStation Network, Nintendo, Minecraft, Epic Games, Steam Games, Supercell, Roblox, Fortnite and Xsolla. Cashback is credited once a month to the Joey account with the description “Joey Extras cash back” within the first 15 days of the month following the purchases. Maximum cashback per month, per Joeyer: €30.

Experiences, shopping and loyalty

10-per cent discount at Jinius in the categories Fashion, Beauty, Bookstore, Home & Garden, Toys, Luggage and Travel Gear for purchases of €30 and above. The discount is applied using a promo code provided via the BoC Mobile app to the parent. This code cannot be combined with any other promo code customers may have via the Pronomia scheme.

15-per cent discount on admission to Fasouri WaterPark until October 31, 2025 for payments of €15 and above made with the Joey card.

Parents earn Antamivi points with every Joey card purchase at businesses participating in the Antamivi scheme.

The Joey account is considered an additional product under the tiers of the Pronomia Scheme.

Automatic entry of parents into various competitions and prize draws, including tickets to EuroBasket, theatre performances, iPhone giveaways and more.

For more information and to discover all the benefits of Joey Extras, please visit: https://www.bankofcyprus.com/joey-extras

Step into the world of Joey today!