Four new Hollywood movies are coming to cinema theatres this summer, enriching the film scene for local cinephiles. In between the many outdoor film nights that showcase independent cinema from around the world, Cyprus’ indoor theatres continue bringing blockbuster movies to the big screen. Among this summer’s new releases are these four films that are bound to entertain film lovers.

A new Superman movie will hit Cyprus’ cinemas on Thursday, following the hero’s adventures as he tries to reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. Caught in between the two worlds and his commitment to justice, he finds himself in a world whose views are somewhat old-fashioned.

Also coming out in July is Marvel’s new film Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Fans can watch it at Rio Cinema and K Cineplex theatres from July 24 to witness the heroes’ most daunting challenge yet – a commitment to their work and their family bond as they defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer.

In August, a beloved film from 2003 featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will be making its comeback after 22 years. Freakier Friday follows Tess and Anna Coleman as they endure another identity crisis which they must resolve. Family situations are even trickier this time around as Anna now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter. The film will be released on August 7.

Another Hollywood release in early August is the rom-com Materialists featuring Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson. The actress plays a young New York City matchmaker whose ideals and business turn upside down when she finds herself caught between the seemingly perfect match and an imperfect ex.

Search screening times, dates and tickets at www.premiercinemas.com.cy, www.kcineplex.com