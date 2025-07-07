Authorities seized large quantities of untaxed tobacco products in three separate incidents across the island in the last week.

On Wednesday, customs officers at Larnaca airport intercepted three Greek Cypriot travellers – aged 45, 33, and 29 – bound for Manchester, UK.

Upon inspection of their luggage, officers discovered substantial quantities of undeclared tobacco products lacking legally required Greek and Turkish health warnings, security markings and traceability codes.

The first traveller had 63 cartons of 200 cigarettes each and 35 packs of 20 cigarettes. The second had 63 cartons of 200 cigarettes and 40 individual packs. The third was carrying 51 cartons, 121 packs, and 1.8 kg of rolling tobacco.

All three were arrested on the spot for customs violations but were later released after paying out-of-court settlement fines of €3,990, €4,000 and €4,410, respectively.

On the following day, customs officials at the Ayios Dometios crossing point stopped a Turkish Cypriot taxi carrying a 75-year-old Israeli national.

A search of his luggage uncovered 99 cartons of 200 cigarettes, again without the legally required markings or security codes.

The Israeli passenger was arrested and brought before Nicosia district court, which issued a three-day remand order. He was released the following day after paying an out-of-court fine of €3,500.

In a third case on Sunday, police in Limassol searched the home of a 52-year-old Bulgarian national, initially in connection with a small quantity of drugs. During the search, officers discovered 87 cartons of 200 cigarettes without the mandated health warnings or duty stamps.

Customs officers were called to the scene and confiscated the tobacco products. The suspect reached an out-of-court settlement by paying a fine of €6,000.