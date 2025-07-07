Larnaca airport drives Cyprus June traffic to all-time high

Passenger traffic at Cyprus’ two international airports reached a new peak in June 2025, according to figures released on Monday by Hermes Airports.

Specifically, the company reported that a total of 1.4 million passengers travelled through Larnaca and Paphos airports during the month, compared with 1.3 million in June 2023.

This is despite the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel earlier in the year, which led to subdued booking activity across several European markets.

In this context, Cyprus still managed to experience a robust surge in traffic, partly driven by the rerouting of flights away from more volatile destinations in the Middle East.

In more detail, Larnaca airport handled 1.1 million passengers in June, up from 895,900 during the same month in 2023.

At the same time, Paphos airport recorded 379,400 travellers, slightly below the 404,500 figure seen last June.

When measured against pre-pandemic figures, Larnaca airport also showed significant progress.

In June 2019, passenger traffic there was 942,300, while Paphos handled 352,300, indicating a positive long-term trajectory for both hubs.

What is more, over the first six months of 2025, the combined traffic at Cyprus’ airports reached 5.7 million.

Of this, 4.1 million passengers passed through Larnaca and 1.6 million through Paphos.

Hermes Airports also mentioned that the full-year period from January to December 2024 closed with the strongest figures on record.

Total passenger traffic for 2024 rose by 5.6 per cent compared with 2023 and by 9.10 per cent compared with 2019, the last full year before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In absolute terms, traffic reached 12.3 million passengers for the year.

Key source markets in 2024 included the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Poland and Germany.

Together, these countries accounted for around 7.8 million passengers, representing 64 per cent of total airport activity.

In terms of top destinations, London and Athens each attracted approximately 1.4 million passengers.

Tel Aviv followed with close to 1 million passengers, while Thessaloniki, Manchester and Vienna also featured prominently among the busiest routes.