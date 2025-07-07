Cyprus ranks among the lowest in Europe for job satisfaction, workplace leadership and psychological safety, according to the European Workforce Study 2025.

The survey, whose findings were shared by Philenews, was based on responses from 24,938 employees across 19 countries, found only 53 per cent of workers in Cyprus describing their workplace as ‘a great place to work’, below the European average of 59 per cent.

Denmark topped the list at 75 per cent, followed by Norway (73 per cent) and Sweden (68 per cent). Greece and Italy were at the bottom with 44 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

Trust in leadership also remains weak. While 55 per cent of Europe’s workforce expressed confidence in their senior management, Cyprus scored slightly lower at 54 per cent.

Denmark led with 64 per cent, followed by the Netherlands at 63 per cent and Sweden at 62 per cent.

Employee retention is a concern. One in three respondents in Cyprus said they plan to look for a new job this year, 21 per cent were undecided and 46 per cent said they are happy where they are.

Austria reported the highest retention rate, with 61 per cent of employees satisfied in their roles.

Flexible working arrangements are limited. Just 32 per cent of employees in Cyprus reported having flexibility, compared to a European average of 39 per cent.

The Netherlands led with 57 per cent, followed by Scandinavian countries at 49 per cent.

Psychological safety, seen as critical for innovation, showed similar gaps.

In Norway and Denmark, 64 per cent of employees said they work in an emotionally healthy environment, compared to 49 per cent in Cyprus and 38 per cent in Italy.

Tron Kleivane, head of the European Workforce Study, said Europe faces systemic challenges including geopolitical tensions, climate change and technological disruption.

“It has never been more important to understand how workplace culture and leadership drive performance and resilience,” he concluded.