Alkis H. Hadjikyriacos (Frou-Frou Biscuits) Public Ltd on Monday confirmed that it paid dividends to shareholders on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The announcement was made by Ariadne Samouil, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

“We would like to inform you that the dividend was posted or paid to the beneficiaries on Friday, 4 July 2025” she said in a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company, listed on the regulated market of the CSE, issued the announcement on July 7.