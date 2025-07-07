Paphos will host this year’s 11th edition of Graphic Stories, a three-day celebration of creativity, innovation and cultural outreach from July 18 to 20. The international institution, which for 11 years has highlighted visual communication, social design and creative thinking, returns with an enriched programme of lectures, workshops and exhibitions.

The official opening will take place on July 18 at Attikon in Paphos, with a welcome address by Christina Papamiltiaou on behalf of the Cyprus Computer Society, a long-standing supporter of the institution.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to follow nine inspiring lectures by distinguished professionals and academics. Following the lectures, the documentary Graphic Stories: Destination will be screened, offering a visual journey through the history and philosophy of the institution. All lectures and the documentary screening will also be available online via live streaming, whereas the workshops will happen in person.

At the heart of this year’s festival lies the international poster and interactive installation exhibition TREE & ME, the result of a collaboration between Graphic Stories and Calanca Biennale (Switzerland). The exhibition explores the timeless relationship between humans and trees as symbols of life, resilience and collective memory, featuring works by 60 creators from 26 countries.

The exhibition will open on July 19 at En Plo Gallery where it will remain until August 4, officiated by Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos. On Saturday evening, an artistic party will follow, featuring reggae selections by Haji Mike, blending music, poetry and visual art.

During the two days of the festival, a series of hands-on workshops will cover various aspects of design, technology and personal development. They include Business for Creatives with Babis Schoinas, Calligraphy with Irene Gonou, Artificial Intelligence and Design with Charis Tsevis, Comic Illustration with Constantinos Pissourios, Experiential Art Empowerment Workshop with Angeliki Athanasiadi and a Children’s Workshop with Stella Palougou.

11th Graphic Stories

International conference and festival on visual communication. July 18-19. Paphos. Free. www.graphicstories.org