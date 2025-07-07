Israeli Deputy Transport Minister Miri Regev is visiting Cyprus until Tuesday, July 8, aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport and infrastructure.

“During her visit, the Deputy Minister will have a series of meetings with officials from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works and will visit central infrastructure, such as Larnaca Airport and the Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC)”, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Regev is set to hold meetings with Israeli airline El Al and port authorities in Larnaca to “strengthen cooperation in the aviation, shipping and transport sectors”.

“This visit constitutes an important step towards strengthening relations between Cyprus and Israel in the sectors of transport and infrastructure, with the aim of developing joint initiatives and exchanging experiences and know-how,” the Transport Ministry added.

During her visit, Regev will be accompanied by Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik and senior officials.

Regev’s visit follows after Cyprus in recent weeks played a key role as a transit hub during the Israel-Iran conflict, facilitating the safe return of Israeli nationals through coordinated sea and air operations.