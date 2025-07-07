It is with great pride that we announce our school has been recognised by JA Europe as one of the Top 10 Entrepreneurial Schools in Europe, receiving the prestigious title of “Entrepreneurial School of the Year 2025” as part of GEN_E 2025. The award ceremony took place on June 2, 2025 at the historic Zappeion Megaron in Athens.

For 11 consecutive years, our school has faithfully implemented the entrepreneurship and innovation programmes of Junior Achievement Cyprus, thanks to a strong, united and dedicated team of educators.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to these inspiring colleagues for their dedication and inspirational work:

Mr John Pipis, Ms Christou, Ms Constantina Varvatsouli, Ms Ioannou, Ms Papapavlou, Mr Afantitis, Mr Nick Paphitis – and, above all, to our incredible students who continue to amaze us with their creativity, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

We also express our deep gratitude to Mrs Antigoni and her exceptional team at Junior Achievement Cyprus for their ongoing support and collaboration over the years.

We are incredibly proud of this achievement, as it marks yet another milestone in our journey to lead the way in entrepreneurial education.