The highest midday total electricity demand this year was recorded on Monday, the Cyprus transmission system operation (CTSO) said, indicating that by the afternoon demand may set a further record high for this year.

The statement was made as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures in place from noon to 5pm. Highs in Nicosia were set to hit 41C.

At 12:15 pm, the total demand for electricity totalled 1,046 megawatts, exceeding previous days in July, which generally recorded below 1,000 mw.

The single-day record for electricity demand in July was recorded on July 2 when it reached 1,062 mw at 4:15 pm.

The record demand for a single day in 2025 was recorded on June 27 at 2:30pm, where it reached 1,077 mw. The second-highest demand for electricity was recorded on the previous day, June 26, where it reached 1,065 mw at 4:15 pm.

According to the CTSO , conventional installed capacity currently stands at 1,478 mw, the installed wind power capacity at 155.1 mw, the installed photovoltaic capacity at 839.92 mw, and the installed biomass capacity at 12.4 mw.