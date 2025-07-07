In view of the planned creation of a municipal museum in the historic centre of the city, the Paphos municipality has appealed to its residents for objects related to the history and tradition of the city to be made available for possible inclusion in the exhibits.

“The objects or collections donated to the municipality, will bear accompanying signs in which their donors will be mentioned”, the municipality said in a statement.

According to the municipality, all items will first go through an evaluation process before being displayed in local museums, ensuring both their authenticity and preservation. For those wishing to keep ownership, objects can also be offered under a long-term loan agreement.

The municipality said it welcomed donations or long-term loans of items such as historical sports memorabilia (photos, awards, flags), documents (books, maps, letters, newspapers), artworks from the Eastern Mediterranean, legally held antiquities, Byzantine relics (icons, manuscripts, vestments), old musical instruments, and maritime-related objects.

Interested residents are invited to contact Haroula Pistenti via 26822359 or Ioulia Hambali via 26822312.