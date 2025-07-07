Svelta Ltd, the Cyprus-based startup developing software for fleet management and last-mile logistics, made a standout appearance on Dragons’ Den Greece, receiving a €70,000 investment offer from renowned entrepreneur Yiannis Tsioris, founder of InstaShop.

Company founder and CEO Christis Plastiras presented Svelta’s platform, which enables businesses to manage or share their fleet resources more efficiently, reducing costs and boosting route performance. Tsioris’ offer was accepted live on air, acknowledging the innovation and potential behind Svelta’s vision.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see people with international experience and success believe in our vision,” said Plastiras. “Our appearance on Dragons’ Den gave us a unique opportunity to showcase Svelta’s potential and bring our solution in front of a broader audience.”

Svelta’s technology is already being used by its subsidiary, Svelta Courier, which serves some of the most recognisable brands across Cyprus, Greece and Europe. Powered by the platform, Svelta Courier delivers high-quality, flexible and efficient shipping services by leveraging its fleet and data-driven logistics.

The company’s appearance on Dragons’ Den marks an important milestone in its journey, further positioning Svelta as one of the emerging forces in logistics innovation across the European market.

About Svelta Ltd Svelta Ltd is a Cyprus-based technology company developing specialised software solutions for businesses in transportation and logistics. Through a modular and flexible system, the platform offers tools for fleet management, route optimisation, cost calculation, real-time tracking and more.

www.svelta.io | www.sveltacourier.com

Watch the episode here: https://www.antenna.gr/watch/1895505/dragons-den-greece-iii-epeisodio-12