TechIsland, Cyprus’ largest technology association, on Monday announced the creation of the TechIsland Legal Community.

According to the announcement, this is a new professional initiative dedicated to lawyers, legal advisors, and compliance professionals operating in the country’s fast-growing tech sector.

“As part of its broader mission to strengthen Cyprus’ position as a regional tech hub, TechIsland continues to expand its professional communities across key business functions,” the association said.

“The legal community complements these efforts by addressing the needs of professionals responsible for navigating regulatory frameworks, compliance obligations, corporate governance, and industry-specific legislation,” it added.

What is more, TechIsland stated that the community will act as a platform for professional networking, knowledge sharing, and peer collaboration.

Members will be given access to a dedicated Telegram group chat and invited to exclusive meetups focused on legal education and professional engagement.

The group is moderated by Memnia Papadopoulou, Head Legal Counsel at DC SPORTSOFT, Roman Zanin, General Counsel, Tax and Compliance at Wargaming, and Olga Demidova, Co-founder of SC Advisors.

The moderators will support engagement within the group, uphold participation guidelines, and ensure the creation of a respectful and collaborative environment.

Membership is open to legal advisors, in-house counsel, and compliance officers working at TechIsland member companies, as well as to professionals from external law firms who have been nominated by their clients.

The initiative aims to foster meaningful knowledge exchange, promote cross-company legal collaboration, and provide guidance on legal and regulatory issues critical to the tech sector.

“Professionals interested in joining the TechIsland Legal Community can apply through the following form,” TechIsland said, referencing the online application at https://bit.ly/TILegalCommunity.

“Access to the community is subject to a verification process to ensure a secure and trusted environment,” the announcement concluded.