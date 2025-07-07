Transport drivers across Cyprus walked out on Monday, demanding urgent changes to laws on tachograph use.

The 24-hour strike began at 5am following a vote last week by the national assembly of Category A transport drivers, who drive all types of vehicles which are required to use tachographs.

Protests took place at ports in Limassol and Larnaca, as well as at quarries and the cement factory. Organisers stressed the action was to remain peaceful, without blocking roads or disrupting traffic for the public.

The drivers’ union, part of the Povek federation, said strict rules on driving and rest times imposed by tachograph regulations are impossible to meet. They blame worsening traffic congestion in recent months for delays that leave drivers unable to comply with legal limits.

Drivers argue that time lost at ports, controlled by private operators, also eats into their legal driving hours. They say this adds pressure to complete deliveries, sometimes leading to longer working days.

Besides tachograph rules, drivers complain of other issues, including heavy policing and fines for matters they say have long been raised with government ministries but remain unresolved.

The drivers listed demands such as changing laws that limit the height and length of trucks. They also want to be freed from the obligation to install protection bars on certain truck trailers.

However, the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) has criticised the strike as an excessive step.

OEV warned it could cause serious disruption to supply chains, businesses, and the wider economy.

The federation admits there is a deep shortage of drivers affecting bus companies, logistics firms, business fleets and distributors.

It said efforts are underway with the authorities to find lasting solutions.

“While we understand the difficulties in the sector, strike action is a disproportionate measure with unpredictable consequences,” OEV said.

It urged drivers and their unions to reconsider the strike and return to talks.

“Continuing dialogue in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect is the only path to real solutions, without risking economic stability or the smooth functioning of the market,” it said.