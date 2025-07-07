Ice cold beers, juicy burgers and live music are always an excellent combination for a successful festival and this upcoming village event promises just that. Following the success of its inaugural edition, the second Tembria Beer Festival is happening this July, offering a two-day event.

The Nicosia district mountain village will host its now-annual festival dedicated to beer on July 18 and 19 in the village square. As the dates get closer, organisers have revealed more information about what is to come.

More than 30 beer varieties will be available to try at the festival while a live link with Mix FM will entertain festivalgoers before several local music bands, ensembles and singers take the stage to entertain until the late hours. Doors will open at 5.30pm, with entrance to the festival at just €5.

Once there, visitors will be treated to an impressive fire show, performers and a food court selling street food for all tastes. Pizzas, souvlaki, burgers, crepes, loukoumades as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes will be prepared fresh to pair with refreshing beers.

8th Tembria Beer Festival

