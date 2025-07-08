Cyprus was touted as a potential location for a planned camp to be built to house Palestinian people who are to be “temporarily” relocated out of Gaza, according to reports on Monday night.

News agency Reuters reported that it had seen a proposal bearing the name of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an organisation funded by the United States’ state department, which outlined “large-scale” and “voluntary” camps being created.

The plan reportedly stated that Palestinians could “temporarily reside, deradicalise, reintegrate, and prepare to relocate if they wish to do so” while at the camps.

Reuters added that the plan had, according to multiple sources, been submitted by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to the US government, and that one source had said the matter had been “recently discussed at the White House”.

Part of the reported plan consisted of a slide presentation, which stated that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is “working to secure” over US$2 billion to carry out the project.

It also said that the project would see the foundation “build, secure, and oversee large-scale humanitarian transit areas inside and potentially outside Gaza … for the population to reside while Gaza is demilitarised and rebuilt”.

While Reuters reported that the proposal “did not specify how the Palestinians would be relocated into the camps, or where the camps could be built outside Gaza”, Cyprus was mentioned among the plans.

The report stated that both Cyprus and Egypt, as well as “other points” on a map of the region, had been labelled as “Additional Destination?”.

The presentation reportedly outlined a timeline of the camps’ operation, with it said that a camp could be operational within 90 days of the project’s launch.

A fully operational camp could reportedly house as many as 2,160 people, while also boasting basic facilities including a laundry, bathrooms, showers, and a school.

A source told Reuters that the planning process for the camps began last year, and entails plans for a total of eight camps, with “hundreds of thousands” of Palestinian people to pass through the camp system.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has proved a deeply controversial organisation since its creation in February, with hundreds of Palestinians having been shot dead or otherwise wounded by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers at aid distribution points set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since May.

According to the United Nations’ office of the high commissioner for human rights (UNCHR), at least 613 Palestinian aid seekers were killed between May 27 and June 27, of whom 509 were killed near sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The UN and over 170 charities and non-governmental organisations have accused the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation of failing to uphold humanitarian norms, “including by forcing two million people into overcrowded and militarised zones where they face daily gunfire”, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that IDF soldiers had received direct orders to fire on unarmed crowds to “keep them away from food distribution centres”, while the Associated Press and the BBC reported that American contractors from a company named Safe Reach Solutions were firing live ammunition and stun grenades at aid seekers.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denied that it had submitted a proposal for such camps to be created, telling Reuters the documents did not belong to them and that it is “not planning for or implementing” anything described in the leaked proposal.

The Israeli embassy in Washington DC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, though Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government’s media office, said the government “categorically” rejects the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

He added that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is “not a relief organisation, but rather an intelligence and security tool affiliated with the Israeli occupation, operating under a false humanitarian guise”.