An unexpected accident at a fish farm off the southern coast of Cyprus has turned the sea between Alaminos and Moni into a busy fishing ground, raising concerns about illegal trading and possible harm to marine life.

The incident happened on June 27 when a commercial ship crashed into the sea cages of Kimagro Fishfarming Ltd. near Zygi. According to a report on Politis, the impact caused serious damage to the company’s installations and released dozens of tonnes of farmed sea bass into the open sea. Local fishermen say the fish found in the area weigh about 600 grams each on average. Experts in the fishing industry believe the company’s financial loss could be more than half a million euros. So far, Kimagro has not made an official statement, and attempts to confirm the exact weight of fish lost or the scale of the damage have not been successful.

The news of the escape spread quickly, drawing both professional and amateur fishermen to the coast. Over the past days, people have used rods, nets and spearguns, eager to catch as many fish as possible. Shops selling fishing equipment have reported unusually high demand, with many selling out of rods, bait and other tools. Nicolas Mouzouris Koutras, who owns a licensed fish packing facility in Zygi, said that the amount of fish caught so far is believed to be in the dozens of tonnes.

However, the sudden rush has brought problems. Professional fishermen say some individuals without licences have been selling the fish illegally, sometimes for as little as two or three euros per kilo. One fisherman, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was understandable for people to keep a few kilos for themselves, but that the quantities now being sold were too high. He added that some people had supplied the fish to shops, undermining the work of legal fishermen. A source from the Department of Fisheries stressed that citizens must report illegal fish sales so that the proper fines and penalties can be imposed.

Environmental concerns have also emerged. Although sea bass is native to the Mediterranean and is not considered aggressive, scientists warn that the sudden increase in their numbers could disturb the local food chain and threaten the natural balance in the area. Experts say the effects on marine biodiversity remain uncertain. Still, they note that the large-scale fishing of the past few days might help keep the fish population under some control.

Under Cypriot law, amateur fishing is allowed only for personal use, and selling fish without a commercial licence is strictly forbidden. People are permitted to catch up to five kilos of fish per person every 24 hours. When fishing from a boat, the total allowed is ten kilos per boat, depending on the types of fish and how many people are on board. For those fishing from the shore with rods, there is no weight limit, but all other rules about selling and species protection still apply.

The full impact of the fish farm accident, both for Kimagro Fishfarming Ltd. and the sea itself, remains uncertain as authorities continue to monitor the situation.