A 27-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after suffering severe head injuries in a crash on the Pera Pedi to Saittas road on Monday night.

Police said the accident happened at around 8pm. The man was riding his motorbike when, under circumstances still being investigated, he lost control and overturned on the road.

An ambulance rushed him to a private hospital in Limassol. Doctors found he had sustained a serious brain injury with multiple haematomas. Surgeons operated on him late on Monday night. His condition remains critical.

Police from Lania station are continuing their inquiries to determine the exact causes of the crash. Investigators have not ruled out factors such as excessive speed, mechanical failure or road conditions, though no official conclusions have yet been drawn.

Police have urged all riders to wear proper protective gear and to drive with caution, especially at night when visibility is lower.