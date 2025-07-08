Alma movement has called on Disy party leader Annita Demetriou to back growing demands for the resignation of the heads of the law office, following a damning ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Alma urged Demetriou to align herself “even now” with those calling for the dismissal of attorney-general George Savvides and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides. The political party said President Nikos Christodoulides must protect the rule of law and democracy by starting procedures to remove them from office.

The statement came after Demetriou released a pre-recorded video message on Monday, expressing “concern and anger” over developments that have damaged public trust in institutions and the judiciary. But Alma criticised her remarks as vague and insufficient.

“Demetriou should feel concern and anger not about ‘what harms justice’, as though it is some faceless force, but about those who harm it,” the movement said.

“The ECtHR ruling points directly to individuals, with names and party affiliations.”

The ECtHR had ruled against Cyprus over its handling of a rape case, raising serious concerns about the actions of the law office. The accused, a Disy-affiliated figure, was acquitted in a decision that the Strasbourg court found failed to properly consider the victim’s testimony. Alma highlighted that the accused was included on a Disy election list and now serves on the party’s political bureau. The prosecutor who dropped the charges later became deputy attorney-general under former president Nicos Anastasiades, also of Disy.

“This is not ancient history,” the group added, accusing Demetriou of recently defending another Disy official linked to a separate scandal involving tower developments in Larnaca. They claimed Demetriou’s repeated declarations against corruption are performative.

“Let her stop making theatrical and vague statements of concern and anger. Let her accept the long-standing and serious responsibilities of her party,” they said.

The statement reflects mounting political pressure following the ECtHR ruling, which has sparked public protests and calls for resignations across party lines. Parliament is also due to meet to examine the matter.

In its final appeal, Alma urged the Disy leader to “side with the forces demanding resignations at the law office” and support constitutional accountability at the highest level. The group said the time for generalities is over and real responsibility must now be taken.