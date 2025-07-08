Potato farmers are demanding sweeping changes to compensation rules for extreme weather, warning that prolonged drought has pushed many to the brink of survival.

Farmers from across Cyprus are set to hold an open meeting on July 9, at the Liopetri amphitheatre. According to a report on Politis, farmers will discuss how to tackle severe losses caused by a relentless lack of rain. Producers say their costs have soared because they can no longer rely on cheaper water supplies from the Southern Pipeline.

Instead, they are forced to drill wells, which is far more expensive. Andreas Karyos, who speaks on behalf of the growers, said many farmers are now unable to achieve the planting targets needed for their business to stay viable.

“Some farmers simply cannot cover the decares they declare for their required production,” he said.

The situation is especially dire for younger farmers. According to Karyos, new entrants to the sector are struggling to meet production quotas needed to secure subsidies. Failing to reach these targets means they not only lose crucial financial support but also risk fines.

“For example, a young farmer might join a scheme for 100 decares,” Mr Karyos explained.

“To receive subsidies, which help them continue potato farming and buy tractors or machinery, they must plant potatoes on at least 60 decares and grow their production every year. But without water, it’s impossible to drill more wells.”

Older farmers, too, are under strain. They face lower harvests and falling incomes at a time when costs are climbing. Karyos warned that the small number of potatoes they can now grow is far from enough to sustain a living.

“Those few potatoes aren’t sufficient to provide a decent income that allows them to remain in the profession,” he said.

Beyond the immediate financial squeeze, farmers argue that current compensation rules for weather disasters leave many without help. The criteria, they say, are too strict to cover farmers who have suffered losses due to drought. Karyos said the sector faces an increasingly bleak future if dry conditions continue through the end of the year.

He stressed that one of the decisions likely to emerge from tomorrow’s meeting is to formally request state support to cover lost income. The farmers also intend to seek a meeting with the minister of agriculture to present their main demands. The growers insist that without radical change, Cyprus risks losing a vital agricultural sector, one already battling the high costs of water and dwindling harvests.

Drought is no stranger to Cyprus, but this year’s shortage is hitting potato growers hard. The farmers’ demands highlight a deeper problem: support schemes often assume normal weather conditions, yet climate patterns are shifting. Balancing limited water resources and agricultural survival is becoming a policy challenge. Unless compensation frameworks adapt to the realities of climate change, many farmers could be forced out of business.

For Cyprus, where potatoes remain a key export and a staple food, the stakes go beyond individual livelihoods. The island’s agriculture faces a question that’s becoming urgent worldwide, how to keep farming alive when the climate won’t cooperate.