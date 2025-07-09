How many barriers can a 25-year-old Cypriot woman break when she’s not afraid to descend the snowy slopes of the Alps on a bicycle? How much perseverance does it take to turn a fall into a rise? The answer comes from Savvina Koulle — the first woman from Cyprus and Greece not only to take part in, but to win first place in the international downhill mountain biking race “Mountain of Hell”, in the women’s e-bike category, one of the most gruelling events of its kind worldwide.

The race is held annually in the French Alps and features a hazardous 25km descent, from glaciers at 3,600m altitude down to 700 m, battling snow, rocks and treacherous turns. This past June, Savvina stood at the starting line among hundreds of participants, all competing fiercely for a spot in the top 10. And not only did she hold her ground — but when she fell midway down a steep snowy slope, she got up, climbed back onto her bike and crossed the finish line first in her category, earning the admiration and applause of everyone present.

At the 5th Pop Up Talks: Stories that Inspire, taking place on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 4.30pm, in the Events Hall of the Primary School in Kalo Chorio, Limassol, Savvina will share her journey — the fall and the climb. She will speak about learning to chase the impossible, daring to take on what seems extreme, and proving, first to herself and then to everyone else, that no elevation is truly a “Mountain of Hell” once you’ve conquered it.

Her story perfectly embodies the theme of the upcoming Pop Up Talks: “Breaking Barriers – With Perseverance and Purpose”. Because if a young woman from Limassol can emerge victorious at the “Mountain of Hell”, then just imagine what else we might achieve, if only we believe in ourselves.

Joining Savvina on stage at the 5th Pop Up Talks will be Michalis Karaiskakis, co-founder of the Karaiskakio Foundation, and Dr Christiana Christoforou, head of Kampos Primary School — three different paths, united by a common thread: the strength to overcome obstacles and inspire others.

Don’t miss the chance to question your own “I can’t”. Because at their heart, that’s what Pop Up Talks are all about — inspiring the “I can” where others see only barriers.

The 5th Pop Up Talks: Stories that Inspire – Breaking Barriers is presented by Cyta, with Charalambides Christis as Strategic Partner, HealthAid Supplements as Inspirational Partner and Thermomix/Kobold as Supporter. appios creative studio is the Creative Partner, and MSPS provides PR Support. The event is hosted by the Community Council of Kalo Chorio, Limassol.

