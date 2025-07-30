This is the play that had everyone in London talking three years ago, hailed as a “theatrical phenomenon.” In Greece, it was first staged at the Alambra Theatre and later in Thessaloniki during the 2024–2025 theatre season, directed by Fanis Mouratidis.

Now, Alpha Bank brings 2:22 – A Ghost Story to Cyprus for the first time, performed in Greek. The play is a modern supernatural thriller that has earned rave reviews in London’s West End, three Laurence Olivier Award nominations, and won Best New Play at the 2022 WhatsOnStage Awards.

This production marks another milestone for Mouratidis, following his breakout success in Maestro, Christoforos Papakaliatis’ internationally acclaimed TV series. Travelling to Cyprus to bring the story to life will be the celebrated Greek actors Natalia Dragoumi, Faye Xyla, and Stathis Matzoros, with Giorgos Zafeiropoulos as the detective.

Written by Danny Robbins, this thriller combines suspense, humour and psychological tension. Set over the course of a dinner party, the story explores belief, fear and the unknown as four friends stay up until 2:22am to confront eerie events and buried secrets.

Are ghosts real in the age of Facebook, Spotify and Alexa? Can technology shield us from our fears or does it make us more isolated and vulnerable? In a world shaken by Covid, climate change and war, this play dares to ask: What do you truly believe? And are you brave enough to find out?

Its Cyprus premiere is set for September 26 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, followed by double shows on September 27 and 28 at 6pm and 9pm. The play will then be presented in front of Limassol audiences at the Pattichio Theatre on September 30, October 1 and 2.

2:22 A Ghost Story

