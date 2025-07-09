Limassol on Wednesday paid tribute to the 13 people who died in the deadly explosion at Mari on July 11, 2011, vowing their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Speaking at a memorial event on Wednesday night, Limassol’s mayor, Yiannis Armeftis, said the message and meaning of the heroes’ sacrifice “will never be erased.” The ceremony was held at the Panos Solomonides Cultural Centre. The event was attended by attorney general, George Savvides, as well as representatives of the National Guard, the Navy, the Fire Service, former mayors, municipal councillors, citizens, and families and friends of the victims.

“This year marks 14 years since that dark day which left an indelible mark on our country’s history,”Armeftis said.

He described the incident as a tragedy that caused deep pain and left behind many unanswered questions. But he also called it a heavy yet valuable legacy, showing the highest act of self-sacrifice by those who died. He said there is a sacred duty to keep their memory alive. Not merely as a reminder of a tragic event, but as a “beacon shining on the values of duty, selflessness, responsibility, and courage.”

Reading out the names of the 13 fallen, Armeftis said they remain a lasting example for all, especially the younger generation and every citizen “who chooses responsibility over indifference, contribution over apathy.” Expressing “boundless respect and eternal gratitude” on behalf of Limassol, Armeftis stressed that the city’s people are gathered not only to honour the memory of those who died but also to ensure “the message and meaning of their sacrifice will never fade.” During the ceremony, 13 candles were placed on the stage. The event included songs and poetry recitations in memory of the victims.

The Mari blast remains one of Cyprus’ worst peacetime tragedies. On 11 July 2011, a stockpile of explosives stored at the Evangelos Florakis naval base detonated, killing 13 people and injuring dozens. The blast devastated the nearby Vasiliko power station, causing widespread power cuts and economic loss. Public anger at the time focused on allegations of negligence in how the explosives were stored after being seized from an Iranian ship in 2009. Several political and military figures faced criticism and legal proceedings.

Fourteen years on, the wounds are still felt. Wednesday’s ceremony underscores how the tragedy has become a symbol of sacrifice but also a reminder of unanswered questions about accountability and safety failures. Yet, as Armeftis and those gathered made clear, the memory of the 13 who died stands as a call for vigilance, responsibility, and national unity.