The Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou on Wednesday confirmed that a disciplinary probe has started into a controversial book linked to the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Kassianidou made the announcement during a visit to the Famagusta Gate in Nicosia. She said the administrative investigation into the case has finished and that an investigating officer has now been appointed within the deputy ministry to carry out a disciplinary inquiry. Kassianidou explained that legal advice is being sought to decide how to handle the disputed publication. She said the main issue is that the book presented the deputy ministry of culture as its official publisher and used logos, including the Venice Biennale’s, without formal approval.

“Anyone can publish whatever they want,” she said.

“But they cannot arbitrarily appoint the deputy ministry of culture as the publisher without having gone through the deputy ministry to use the logos, even the logo of the Venice Biennale. They had to have official approval to use the logos. This did not happen and this is now being examined.”

She added that there was nothing more she could say for now, but promised further updates once there is a result.

The row began earlier this year when Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas, who chairs the House education and culture committee, publicly criticised the government. He claimed the state had failed to properly oversee how cultural funding was spent and how content was managed. Following his comments, Kassianidou ordered the book’s withdrawal. She cited “problematic reports” and argued that the publication lacked the required official approval. In a written statement, she defended her decision, saying that artistic freedom is important, but it must be balanced with the state’s responsibility to supervise official cultural representation.

Among the specific issues raised was the book’s failure to include Cyprus’ official languages, which Kassianidou said called for corrective measures.

However, the deputy minister’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from the artistic community. The association of visual artists and art theorists, known as Phytorio, condemned the move, calling it “a form of censorship”.

In a statement in June, Phytorio expressed “deep concern and regret”, accusing the government of undermining democracy and freedom of expression.

“What is fundamentally problematic is the centralised and controlling approach to the management of Cyprus’ cultural representation in an international institution,” the association said.