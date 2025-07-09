Fresh questions are being raised over when the Vasiliko LNG terminal will finally be completed. The state-owned natural gas infrastructure company (Etyfa) has confirmed that the project remains under review, and no firm completion date has yet been set.

Etyfa issued a statement clarifying recent reports which suggested the terminal might be ready by March 2026. The company said this date was mentioned during a recent meeting of the House energy committee, but only as part of the commitments made by the project’s new coordinator. It is not an official deadline. According to Etyfa, the coordinator is still analysing the unfinished parts of the project. This includes studying all technical plans, documents, and data to produce a reliable and safe timeline. That process began around six weeks ago and is still ongoing.

The company stressed it is working closely with the coordinator to complete this review as quickly as possible. The final timeline, once ready, could point to an earlier completion date than March 2026. However, this cannot be confirmed until the study is finished. As part of the renewed efforts to move the project forward, Etyfa said that tender documents have already been prepared for contractors interested in completing the land-based terminal. A public call for expressions of interest will be launched soon.

This step was also mentioned in the House energy committee meeting. It marks the formal start of the bidding process to finish construction of both the terminal and the electromechanical equipment at the jetty.

Etyfa explained that launching the tender early is a way to speed up work and save time. By allowing construction and procurement to run in parallel, delays could be reduced. However, the company stressed that no date will be made public until the coordinator finishes examining all relevant material. Only then can a trustworthy schedule be released.

The Vasilikos terminal is seen as vital for Cyprus’ energy security, as it would allow the country to import and use liquefied natural gas (LNG) for electricity production. The project has faced repeated delays and rising costs since it began. Authorities now hope that the fresh coordination and new tenders will help get the project back on track.