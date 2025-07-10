The animal party on Thursday demanded the resignation of deputy attorney general Savvas Angelides, following a European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruling that condemned Cyprus over its handling of a rape complaint.

In a strongly worded statement, the party said the recent ECtHR decision exposed failings in how Cypriot authorities dealt with the case, including the suspension of the prosecution. It warned that Cyprus was becoming “a laughing stock and an embarrassment at European and international level.”

“The resignation of assistant attorney general Savvas Angelides is a one-way street,” the party declared.

“The people have spoken, the ECtHR has spoken. Only your resignation will save what is saved because if not, perhaps your narrow-mindedness will bring about the worst. If the institutions collapse then the state itself will sink in the muddy waters of impunity and injustice.”

The party criticised what it called systemic weaknesses, political interests, and stubborn attitudes harming the country’s legal system. It said that justice in Cyprus faces serious threats-not from citizens or European courts, but from officials who claim to protect the law while damaging public trust. It warned that, because of the decisions taken by the authorities, a woman who trusted the justice system could now face further legal battles and public humiliation.

Angelides has not commented publicly on the call for his resignation. The government has not issued an official response to the animal party’s announcement.