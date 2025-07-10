A ministerial meeting chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides was held on Thursday in Nicosia, focusing on how Cyprus can make use of EU financial tools and American defence programmes that have recently become accessible to Cyprus.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement that the ministers of finance, defence, justice and the deputy minister for European affairs attended the session. The main goal was to examine how these funds could fit into Cyprus’ medium-term plans for defence and national security.

Three decisions were made during the talks. Firstly, Cyprus expressed an initial intention to benefit from the EU’s SAFE funding tool. Technical experts from the European Commission will visit Cyprus later this month to discuss details.

Secondly, officials will explore whether the European Investment Bank’s mechanisms for defence investments can be used to support Cyprus’ military needs.

Thirdly, Cyprus will submit specific requests to the United States for acquiring military equipment through two American programmes, the Excess Defence Articles (EDA) programme and the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) scheme. These options became available to Cyprus following a US decision on 15 January 2025.

Letymbiotis added that priority will be given to purchasing products from Cyprus’ own defence industry wherever possible. He noted that, given the EU’s recent push for more investment in the defence sector, the government wants to help Cypriot companies promote their defence products abroad.

The move comes at a time when Europe has been increasing defence budgets in response to security concerns sparked by conflicts in nearby regions.