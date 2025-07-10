Quick and easy vegan

Spring Onion Savory Pancakes

240ml hot water (not boiling)

1 teaspoon of sea salt

500g whole grain flour

For filling

10 spring onions, finely chopped

120g whole grain flour

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

140 ml olive oil

Knead the ingredients together and make into one big ball.

Leave for 20 minutes

Cut into 8 pieces

Knead again and make into flat pancakes

Brush with pancake filling and roll into strips so the filling remains in the middle

Make into coils and allow to rest for another 20 minutes

Flatten again into pancakes

Brush very little olive oil onto a frying pan

Place the pancake on medium heat until first side is golden and cooked

Flip and cook second side until golden

Enjoy alone or with a homemade spicy sauce or Thai sweet chili

Carrot and Kolokasi Soup

7 medium size carrots

2 big Taro Roots (Kolokasi)

1 medium onion

2 cloves of garlic

4cm chunk of peeled ginger, grated

1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

Pinch of black pepper

6 cups Vegetable stock water

Sauté onion, garlic and ginger together in a little olive oil until golden.

Add carrots and kolokasi and sauté for a further 5 minutes

Add seasoning and a stir in for another minute.

Pour over water with vegetable stock. Bring to boil and then simmer for 20 minutes until very soft.

Blend and serve hot.

Vegetable Teppanyaki

Carrots – two medium-large

Zucchini – 1 or more if you like

White cabbage – 1/4 of a medium size

Spring onions – 4

Onion – 1 white

Rice wine vinegar – 1 tablespoon

Mirin sauce – 2 teaspoons

Soya sauce dark (or tamari) – 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil – 2 tablespoons

Sea salt – pinch

Sesame seeds – 1 tablespoon

Cook all vegetables on high heat in the sesame oil, until they are golden brown.

Mix the rice wine vinegar, mirin and soya sauce together and then pour evenly over the vegetables and stir in. Cook for a further couple of minutes.

Make sure vegetables are still crispy and not overcooked.

Add a pinch of sea salt and decorate with the sesame seeds.

This is great on its own, over rice, next to noodles or personally I love them over a green salad base.

