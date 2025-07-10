Quick and easy vegan
Spring Onion Savory Pancakes
240ml hot water (not boiling)
1 teaspoon of sea salt
500g whole grain flour
For filling
10 spring onions, finely chopped
120g whole grain flour
1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
140 ml olive oil
Knead the ingredients together and make into one big ball.
Leave for 20 minutes
Cut into 8 pieces
Knead again and make into flat pancakes
Brush with pancake filling and roll into strips so the filling remains in the middle
Make into coils and allow to rest for another 20 minutes
Flatten again into pancakes
Brush very little olive oil onto a frying pan
Place the pancake on medium heat until first side is golden and cooked
Flip and cook second side until golden
Enjoy alone or with a homemade spicy sauce or Thai sweet chili
Carrot and Kolokasi Soup
7 medium size carrots
2 big Taro Roots (Kolokasi)
1 medium onion
2 cloves of garlic
4cm chunk of peeled ginger, grated
1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
Pinch of black pepper
6 cups Vegetable stock water
Sauté onion, garlic and ginger together in a little olive oil until golden.
Add carrots and kolokasi and sauté for a further 5 minutes
Add seasoning and a stir in for another minute.
Pour over water with vegetable stock. Bring to boil and then simmer for 20 minutes until very soft.
Blend and serve hot.
Vegetable Teppanyaki
Carrots – two medium-large
Zucchini – 1 or more if you like
White cabbage – 1/4 of a medium size
Spring onions – 4
Onion – 1 white
Rice wine vinegar – 1 tablespoon
Mirin sauce – 2 teaspoons
Soya sauce dark (or tamari) – 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil – 2 tablespoons
Sea salt – pinch
Sesame seeds – 1 tablespoon
Cook all vegetables on high heat in the sesame oil, until they are golden brown.
Mix the rice wine vinegar, mirin and soya sauce together and then pour evenly over the vegetables and stir in. Cook for a further couple of minutes.
Make sure vegetables are still crispy and not overcooked.
Add a pinch of sea salt and decorate with the sesame seeds.
This is great on its own, over rice, next to noodles or personally I love them over a green salad base.
