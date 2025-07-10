Police will inspect entertainment venues and other properties in Paphos to determine their compliance with sound regulations starting Friday.

Inspections will be carried out in Kennedy Square, city centre, Ayios Antonios, and the coastal front.

In a statement released Thursday, the Paphos municipality said that properties were found not complying with sound regulations, instead emitting sound without the necssary permit or exceeding the permissible sound levels, among other offences.

During the inspections, sound intensity measurements will be carried out to ensure that entertainment venues stay within the permitted sound and emission limits.

The municipality urged all owners and operators of the premises to immediately comply with the sound regulations.